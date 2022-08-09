With 17.3% CAGR, 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size worth USD 4,070.8 Million in 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Ease in the development of customized implants is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report titled ‘Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market,’ published by Emergen Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global 3D Printing Healthcare industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the 3D Printing Healthcare market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters.

The global 3D printing healthcare market is projected to be worth USD 4,070.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The 3D printing healthcare market is observing high demand attributed to the reduced waste generation during the production of medical devices and implants. 3D printing in healthcare is considered a sustainable production method primarily owing to its ability to reduce waste generation and being energy-efficient significantly. 3D printing uses only the required amount of material to add layer by layer to produce printed structures ensuring wastage of material to a minimum. Customized 3D-printed anatomical models specific to patients are becoming progressively beneficial tools in offering personalized treatments and precision medicine.

These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global 3D Printing Healthcare market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2020, Stratasys, Inc. entered into a collaborative agreement with Origin for the marketing and promotion of 3D-printed nasopharyngeal swabs by Origin to healthcare providers in the US to cater to the urgent need for COVID-19 testing.

Polyamide powder materials are likely to witness significant growth in the forecast period for medical devices' production, owing to its robustness, abrasion-resistant, and improved durability.

Metal & plastic filament held a significant market share in 2019. ABS filament is a commonly used plastic in 3D printing healthcare and is very durable. It finds widespread usage in rapid prototyping and 3D printing settings for testing the impact resistance and durability of the products.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Stratasys Inc., 3D Matters Pte Ltd., Materialise NV, Organovo, Bio3D Technologies Pte Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Simbionix, EnvisionTEC, and Metamason, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing healthcare market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

Services

Materials

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laser Beam Melting

Photopolymerization

Droplet Deposition

Electron Beam Melting

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Devices

External Wearable Devices

Implants

Tissue Engineering

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Major Regions Covered in the 3D Printing Healthcare Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

