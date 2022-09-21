Zeenk Launches TikTok Reporting and Analytics Capabilities
Zeenk
Brands can streamline TikTok reporting in Zeenk’s platform and leverage TikTok data in their customer acquisition analysis
Zeenk’s new feature enables brands to centralize the reporting for their TikTok campaigns along their other marketing channels & accurately calculate their customer acquisition costs across channels.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeenk, a customer-centric data analytics company for DTCs and ecommerce sellers, has announced the launch of its new TikTok reporting and analytics capabilities. Brands can now instantly access their TikTok campaign reports in the Zeenk dashboard and centralized along with their other sales and marketing channels, e.g. Shopify, Meta, Google, Klayvio, etc.
— Zeenk CEO Brian Eberman
“TikTok has become a really important channel for ecommerce sellers,” said Brian Eberman, CEO of Zeenk. “Faced with Meta’s rising ad prices and iOS 14 tracking challenges, brands have to diversify their customer acquisition playbook. A channel like TikTok with over 140 million active U.S. users is a very attractive option to look for new customers. Zeenk’s new feature enables brands to centralize the reporting for their TikTok campaigns alongside their other marketing channels and more accurately calculate their customer acquisition costs (CAC) across channels.”
According to eMarketer, TikTok ad revenue in the U.S. is expected to reach nearly $6B or 2.4% of digital ad spending in 2022, up from 1% in 2021, and reach $11 billion by 2024. In addition, adult users spend an average of almost 46 minutes on TikTok each day, compared to 30 minutes each on Facebook and Instagram.
Using API integrations, Zeenk extracts data from sales and marketing platforms like Shopify, Meta, Google, Klayvio, etc., and now TikTok, and enables DTCs and ecommerce sellers to centralize their metrics and campaign reports in a single customizable dashboard.
Moreover, Zeenk’s solution leverages this data in its proprietary data science models paired with causal modeling technology to provide robust customer-level analytics and forecasting capabilities. Its analytics capabilities include customer lifetime value (CLV) analysis and prediction, customer acquisition cost (CAC) analysis, churn probability and prediction, customer-level CLV:CAC ratios and CLV versus churn probability analysis.
This news appeared first on Multichannel Merchant:
https://multichannelmerchant.com/press-releases/zeenk-launches-tiktok-reporting-and-analytics-capabilities/
About Zeenk
Solve Today. Build your tomorrow. Zeenk provides DTC brands an ecommerce analytics solution that enables you to interactively explore your data to find the insights to scale your business. We gather the data from your ecommerce and marketing channels and streamline your reporting through a flexible analytical interface. More uniquely, we provide customer centric analytics helping you segment and engage with the right customers for your brand. Zeenk enables you to comprehend a broader set of attributes that drive customer value and empowers you to optimize your entire ecommerce strategy – advertising, retention, merchandising, messaging, etc., so you can grow your business and have a bright future. Visit us at https://www.zeenk.com .
Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 917-445-7316
email us here