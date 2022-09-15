Memsource Welcomes Technology and SaaS Industry Executive Jason Hemingway as VP Global Marketing
New global marketing executive brings over 20 years of technology marketing leadership experience to Memsource, the global leader in localization technology
I’m thrilled to join Memsource and Phrase as we continue to build our brand, execute our vision, and deliver best-in-class technology that unlocks new opportunities for businesses around the globe.”PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memsource, the global leader in localization technology, has appointed Jason Hemingway as VP Global Marketing, further expanding its worldwide leadership team. Hemingway brings over 20 years of combined experience in marketing leadership roles in the technology and SaaS industries. He joins the company as it builds a unified brand, following its recent acquisition of Phrase, and is charged with stewarding the marketing organization. The timely appointment intensifies the company’s momentum, following the early 2022 arrival of new CEO Georg Ell, Edmund Ovington joining as GM, Americas and the company’s funding announcement, all within the past 6 months.
“Localization technology has a key role to play as businesses of every size look to drive growth and engagement with global customers. I’m thrilled to join Memsource and Phrase as we continue to build our brand, execute on our vision, and deliver best-in-class technology that unlocks new opportunities for businesses around the globe. We have a superb international team and some extremely exciting announcements coming in the near future that are sure to reshape the future of the localization space,” Hemingway said.
In the coming months, Memsource plans to unveil new capabilities that will deliver the most comprehensive localization solution available for enterprises. As Memsource continues to push the boundaries of localization technology, Hemingway’s appointment will support global efforts to drive the company’s business strategy forward.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Jason aboard, as this swiftly moving journey continues,” said Ell. “Given the growth of our global footprint and thriving client base, we were certain to conduct the most exhaustive possible executive search. We couldn’t be more fortunate to have Jason join the leadership team, an addition so well timed with our path forward.”
Prior to joining Memsource, Hemingway served as CMO at Thunderhead, leading the global marketing team for the customer engagement and journey orchestration technology provider. Memsource will release more information on its transformative product updates later this month.
About Memsource
Memsource helps global companies translate efficiently. Ranked as the leading translation management system on G2, Memsource supports 500+ languages, 50+ file types, and 30+ machine translation engines. Memsource enables its customers to increase translation quality while reducing costs using its patented, state-of-the-art AI technology. Serving thousands of global customers, including leading brands such as Uber, Supercell, Vistaprint, and Zendesk.
About Phrase
Phrase is a cloud-based software localization platform that accelerates the development of multilingual digital products. Phrase enables organizations of all sizes to scale and centralize their translation processes through advanced automation and a broad variety of integrations. Founded in 2012 in the heart of Hamburg, Phrase has grown from a small start-up into an agile, ambitious team from around the world. Phrase is growing rapidly and currently partners with over a thousand businesses in over 60 countries and became part of Memsource in 2021.
