Alliant Integrates Data Offering with Grist Mill Exchange, Giving Advertisers Access to 2,000+ Segments
Seamless access to data and insights opens door to more informed decision-makingBREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliant, the leading data-driven audience company, today announced that it has partnered with Grist Mill Exchange, a seamless platform connecting government agencies with a vast array of commercial data, adding 14 Alliant data listings to Grist Mill’s invite-only marketplace.
Government agencies can now access these unique datasets within the Grist Mill Exchange, covering categories like Retail, Auto, Media & Entertainment, and more. Through these 14 data listings, Grist Mill Exchange’s customers have access to more than 2,000 of Alliant’s audience segments to help with strategic decision-making efforts.
“Alliant has long provided the best quality predictive audiences for consumer brands. Activating our data for use cases in government agencies is an exciting new frontier. We are excited to partner with Grist Mill as they pioneer data access in this space,” noted JoAnne Monfradi Dunn, President and CEO, Alliant.
Grist Mill Exchange connects government agencies to hundreds of commercial data providers and allows customers to purchase the data they need under one contract, all at the speed and scale of mission. Grist Mill's marketplace includes data on everything from Aerospace to Energy, Technology and Transportation. Through the Mill, government customers can quickly find, compare, and purchase thousands of bespoke commercial datasets from hundreds of companies, to now include Alliant.
Grist Mill Exchange’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Kristin Wood, states: "Grist Mill Exchange is excited to include Alliant on the Mill, where Alliant’s modern data solutions will now be available to our government customers. We developed the Mill with the belief that data is key to planning and analysis in public and non-public organizations. Grist Mill is thrilled to be collaborating with Alliant to offer their unique data through what we believe is truly an innovative platform."
About Alliant
Alliant is trusted by thousands of brands and agencies as an independent partner bringing a human element to modern data solutions. The Alliant DataHub — built on billions of consumer transactions, an expansive identity map, advanced data science and high-performance technology — enables marketers to execute omnichannel campaigns with responsive consumers at the center. Data security and privacy have been core values since day one, and we continually validate our people, processes, and data through meaningful certifications such as SOC2, IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency, NQI certification from Neutronian, and quarterly quality scoring with Truthset.
About Grist Mill Exchange
Grist Mill Exchange connects government agencies to hundreds of commercial data providers and allows customers to purchase the data they need under one contract, all at the speed and scale of mission.
With direct access to immense amounts of mission-ready data, and the elimination of procurement roadblocks, our customers are well-positioned to respond to emerging global developments and thrive in today’s challenging environments.
