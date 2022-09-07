Great Place to Work® Names Bombora One of the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ in 2022, Ranking #10
B2B Intent Data Leader Is Also One of the Best Workplaces in New YorkNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™. This is Bombora’s first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at tenth place. Earning a spot means that Bombora is one of the best companies to work for in the country.
This is Bombora’s second award from Great Place to Work in 2022. The company was also named one of the Best Workplaces in New York. It was Bombora’s second appearance on that list, and the company was 45th among small and medium-sized companies. Bombora was also Certified™ by Great Place to Work® this year, the second consecutive year the company earned that certification.
The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 9,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry. In that survey, 96% of Bomboras’s employees said Bombora is a great place to work. This number is 39 points higher than the average U.S. company.
“The pandemic changed the workplace forever and we made conscious decisions to ensure that our employees felt seen and part of something larger than themselves,” said Erik Matlick, Bombora CEO and co-founder. “All of the honors we’ve received from Best Place to Work are testament to the work we put in during these difficult times. Bombora’s employees are directly responsible for our success as a company and we look forward to growing together as a team.”
The Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.
Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.
“These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing.”
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
