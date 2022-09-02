Acclaimed Music Industry Faculty
EINPresswire.com/ -- Although Harris Institute has had outstanding faculty members since its founding in 1989, the college’s current faculty is the best ever, anywhere. With the highest percentage of faculty who have won awards at over 50%, they are all active doing what they teach and have taught at Harris on average for over sixteen years.
Recent Student Evaluations in the categories of ‘Course Content’, ‘Value of Exams, Assignments, etc.’ and ‘Quality of Instruction’ show the highest scores ever with near unanimous 5 out of 5 (Excellent).
“The faculty are the principle reason why Harris Institute has ranked “Best school of its kind” for 7 consecutive years in the Media Arts Education Report”, says the college’s president John Harris. “I have the great good fortune to spend every day with the most knowledgeable, accomplished and compassionate group of people to ever teach about the music industry. Judging by the accolades graduates are receiving, our faculty members are making a significant difference in people’s lives”.
“We continue to deal with regular scheduling challenges with very busy teachers, but students realize quickly the trade off is worth the inconvenience to be learning from accomplished active leaders”.
The one-year Audio Production Program (APP) and Arts Management Program (AMP) and 20-month Music Business Professional (MBP) start in November, March and July.
John Harris, President, Harris Institute
416.367.0178 john@harrisinstitute.com
www.harrisinstitute.com
John Harris
