Harris Institute Celebrates 100% Graduating with Honours

100% Honours

For the first time in Harris Institute’s 36-year history, every graduating student earned honours.

This outstanding result is a testament to our remarkable award-winning faculty.” — John Harris

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time in Harris Institute’s 36-year history, every graduating student earned honours. The ceremony, held at The Arts and Letters Club in Toronto, recognized graduates from the Audio Production Program, Arts Management Program, and Music Business Professional Program, all of whom achieved an average of over 80% across 56 courses.“This outstanding result is a testament to our remarkable award-winning faculty , whose dedication to making a difference in people’s lives is unmatched,” says John Harris, President of Harris Institute. “We are thrilled to contribute to the development of the next generation of Canadian music industry leaders.”Graduates of Harris Institute have won over 3,000 awards and nominations, including Grammy, Emmy, Oscar, JUNO, SOCAN, and Canadian Screen Awards. Many have gone on to create successful companies that are leaders in their respective fields.Harris Institute ranked “best school of its kind” for seven consecutive years in the Media Arts Education Report, was the only Canadian college named in Billboard Magazine’s “Top 11 Schools,” and was featured in Mix Magazine’s “Audio Education’s Finest.”The college features the highest percentage of award-winning faculty of any school (62%) and the highest percentage of female faculty in its field.New one-year programs start in November, March, and July. Information Sessions and Tours are presented on the first Wednesday at 6:00 PM and the third Thursday at 12:30 PM each month. RSVP via the Contact page at www.harrisinstitute.com For further Information:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.