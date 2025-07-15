Four Harris Alumni in Billboard’s ‘Power Players’

We are thrilled to see alumni realizing their goals.” — John Harris

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harris Institute, an internationally recognized leader in audio production and music industry education, is proud to celebrate the outstanding achievements of its alumni , who continue to make a significant impact in the global music and entertainment industries.“We are thrilled to see alumni realizing their goals,” says John Harris, founder and president of Harris Institute. “Our award-winning faculty are contributing to outstanding results”.At a recent ceremony during the NXNE Festival in Toronto, four Harris Alumni were honoured in Billboard Canada’s ‘Power Players’ list of Most Influential Music Executives:David Quilico, VP Sony Music Publishing CanadaNeville Quinlan, Managing Director PeermusicMichelle Mearns, Senior Vice President SiriusXM CanadaCheryl Link, General Manager PeermusicThese industry leaders have earned accolades such as SOCAN’s ‘Music Publisher of the Year’, which Quinlan and Link won in 2021 and 2018 and Quilico won in 2017. Collectively, Quilico has earned over 300 music awards throughout his career.Henry ‘Cirkut’ Walter, a four-time Grammy Award-winning producer and Harris alumnus, recently co-wrote and co-produced ‘Abracadabra’ with Lady Gaga, which topped Billboard’s Hot Dance/Pop chart for a record-breaking 14 weeks. Cirkut has also collaborated with Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Robin Thicke and Rihanna, and received the JUNO Award for Producer of the Year.Mike Denney, founder of MDM Recordings, leads Canada’s top country label with six Canadian Country Music Award nominations, including ‘Music Industry Person of the Year’, an honour he has received three times. Denney also awarded the Henry Armstrong Award for the 4th year, offering a $10,000 bursary and mentorship to support emerging Canadian Indigenous artists.In the field of music supervision, alumni Heather Gardner (Head of Music Supervision, Vapor Music) and Andrea Higgins (Founder, AHA Sound & Vision) have been appointed President and Vice President of the Guild of Music Supervisors Canada. Gardner is a two-time Canadian Sync Award winner with nine nominations, while Higgins holds Gemini and Canadian Sync Awards with eleven nominations.Paul Fairley, President of Admiral Live, will present Kempenfest, Canada’s largest waterfront music festival, in Barrie from August 1-4. The lineup includes Shawn Desman, Colin James, The Washboard Union and The Practically Hip.Additional alumni achievements include:Demetrius Nath appointed Director of the Mississauga Music Walk of FameBelinda Brady nominated for ‘Top Female Vocalist of the Year’ at the Reggae North Music AwardsJulian Taylor named ‘Artist in Residence’ at Toronto’s Allied Music CentreOlivia Mae Graham nominated for ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year’ at the Country Music Association of Ontario Awards.The 12-month Audio Production Program (APP) and Arts Management Program (AMP) and the 20-month Music Business Professional (MBP) start in November, March and July.

