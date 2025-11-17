Submit Release
Harris Institute Alumni Nominated for 7 GRAMMYS

Record Producer, Song Writer CIRKUT.

It is thrilling to see a student achieving their dreams.”
— John Harris
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harris Alumni Henry “CIRKUT” Walter has received seven 2026 Grammy Award nominations, including: Producer of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year (2 nominations), Record of the Year (2 nominations) and Best Dance Pop Recording.



The nominations recognize his production and song writing on “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga, “APT” by Rosé and Bruno Mars, and Lady Gaga’s album Mayhem.

CIRKUT previously won the Grammy Award in 2018 for Starboy by The Weeknd and the Jack Richardson Producer of the Year JUNO Award in 2014. He has written and produced ten #1 Billboard Hot 100 singles for artists including Katy Perry, Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus and The Weeknd. In 2025, he was ranked #3 on Billboard’s “Top Producers of the 21st Century.”

“It is thrilling to see a student achieving their dreams,” says John Harris, President of Harris Institute. “Our award-winning faculty are very proud to have contributed.”

The 2026 Grammy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, February 1, 2026, on CBS from Los Angeles.

Harris Institute, located in Toronto, Canada, offers one-year Audio Production and Arts Management programs taught by active, award-winning leaders starting in November, March and July.

John Harris
Harris Institute
+1 416-367-0178
