The Most Awarded Faculty Anywhere
EINPresswire.com/ -- Harris Institute has the highest percentage of award winning faculty of any school with over 50% having won awards for what they teach.
“The old saying, ‘those who can’t, teach’, is still true today”, says president John Harris. “At Harris Institute, ‘those who can, teach’. Students learn current skills and knowledge from active leaders who are winning industry awards for the things they are teaching”.
Thirty-one of the 58 faculty members have won awards, including: Doug McClement
(2 Gemini, W.C.Handy and 2 Canadian Screen Awards), Bob Roper (4 JUNO Awards), Martin Pilchner (11 ‘Studio Designer of the Year’ TEC Award nominations). Elyse Alavie (Fred Sherratt Award), Yuri Gorbachow (3 MPSE Golden Reel, Gemini, International Monitor, 5 Directors Guild, 6 Canadian Screen Awards and 2 Emmy nominations), John Harris (Cashbox Legacy, Canada Day Achievement, 4 CLIO Awards and the
June Callwood Outstanding Achievement Award for Voluntarism), Patrick Duffy (8 ‘Album Design of the Year’ CCMA Awards), Terry Brown (Platinum and Gold Awards), Jane Harbury (Unsung Hero Award), Bill King (National Jazz Award), Dave Quilico (2 SOCAN Awards), Michael Philip Wojewoda (2 JUNOs and Polaris Music Prize), Zayna Mosam (Rising Star Award), Fergus Hambleton (JUNO), Dan Broome (Music Industry Professional Award), Rob Wells (Platinum Awards), Andy Hermant (4 JUNO Award nominations), Don Garbutt (JUNO and Gold Record), Liz Janik (The Rosalie Award), Dave Betts (JUNO), Sam Weller (International Reggae Award) plus 10 other faculty. Harris Alumni won or were nominated for 247 awards in the last 2 years.
Harris Institute is the only post secondary school to have achieved a 90.91% ‘Graduate Employment Rate in Field of Study’ and 5 annual 0% ‘Student Loan Default Rates’.
The one-year Audio Production Program and Arts Management Program and the
20-month Music Business Professional start in November, March and July.
For more information: John Harris, President
416.367.0178 john@harrisinstitute.com
www.harrisinstitute.com
John Harris
