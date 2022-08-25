GigaOm Names Diamanti an “Outperformer” for Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage
New independent report cites Diamanti for ‘exceptional’ scalability, performance, efficiency
We’re gratified that GigaOm’s highly regarded independent analysis has recognized the quality Diamanti provides its partners.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GigaOm, an unbiased enterprise practitioner that provides technical, operational and business advice for strategic digital enterprise initiatives, described Diamanti as an “outperformer,” citing its exceptional scalability, performance and efficiency for enterprises, in the latest edition of its Radar Report for Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage. Diamanti’s easy-button Kubernetes platform comes integrated with its feature-rich storage and network plugins, delivering a million IOPs per node and the only platform providing predictable performance through QoS guarantees, completely eliminating noisy neighbor problems.
— Chris Hickey, CEO Diamanti
“Our team has worked hard to anticipate and satisfy Kubernetes data-storage needs that companies don’t yet realize they’re going to have,” said Diamanti CEO Chris Hickey. “We’re gratified that GigaOm’s highly regarded independent analysis has recognized the quality Diamanti provides its partners. This comes as businesses widely adopt Kubernetes to better manage applications on the hybrid cloud, which is proving essential to remaining at the forefront of digital transformation.”
Noting that the cloud-native Kubernetes data storage space is “evolving rapidly,” GigaOm evaluated eleven top providers for a number of criteria important to businesses. The report studied Diamanti's product suite for a hyper-converged K8s platform, including the Ultima Enterprise full-stack K8s software appliance for the hybrid cloud, the Ultima Accelerator, the industry’s first hyper-converged appliance for Kubernetes with I/O offloads, and the multi-cloud, multi-cluster management product, Spektra Enterprise.
Citing Diamanti’s “feature-rich management platform” that enables “organizations to manage multiple clusters across various clouds,” the GigaOm report praised the way Diamanti’s management platform “integrates granular observability capabilities, providing an overall view of the environment’s health state and digging all the way down to the container level.” It added that “the recent addition of GroundWork Monitor … will increase Diamanti’s monitoring and observability capabilities.” On each of the following criteria, GigaOm Radar rated Diamanti as “Exceptional: Outstanding focus and execution:”
· Deployment Models
· Advanced Data Services
· Control Plane Architecture
· Data Footprint Optimization
· Visibility & Insights
· Architecture
· Scalability
· Efficiency
· Manageability
· Performance
For the full report, visit GigaOm:
https://research.gigaom.com/report/gigaom-radar-for-cloud-native-kubernetes-data-storage-2/
About Diamanti
Diamanti is solving the challenges of container-based hybrid clouds with the best in class, enterprise-optimized solution to power their transition to cloud-native technologies. Diamanti’s Kubernetes platform, enables enterprises to adopt and expand Kubernetes on-premises rapidly and in the cloud, with security, high availability, and resilience built in. For more information, visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.
Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 917-445-7316
