Bombora Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™
B2B Intent Data Leader Earns Distinction for Second Consecutive YearNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Bombora. This year, 96% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 39 points higher than the average U.S. company.
Earlier this year, Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine named Bombora one of the Best Workplaces in New York. It was Bombora’s second appearance on that list, and the company was 45th among small and medium-sized companies.
Bombora employees, known internally as “Bommies,” have a great deal of trust in upper management, with 98% saying “management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders,” and 97% saying “management is honest and ethical in its business practices.” Bommies also felt the company excels at helping them avoid burnout, as 98% said they are encouraged to balance their work life and their personal life, and 97% said they are able to take time off from work when necessary.
“Company success starts and ends with the employees, and we go to great lengths to make every Bommie feel part of the larger team working together toward shared goals,” said Bombora CEO and co-founder Erik Matlick. “We continue to scale in a way that prioritizes employee experience, including their overall health and happiness. It feels truly remarkable to earn a Great Place to Work certification for a second consecutive year, but it feels even better to know that such a high percentage of our team members value their experience working here.”
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Bombora is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Rich Cherecwich
WIT Strategy
rcherecwich@witstrategy.com