The Invisible Suicide Trend Nobody Knows About
While substance addiction is physical and tangible, there is an ever-increasing, and deadly trend that is often not discovered until the damage is done.
While drug and general substance addiction is physical and tangible, there is an ever-increasing, and mostly unregulated deadly trend that is more difficult to see, and often not discovered until the damage is done. That damage comprises a large part of young adult suicide statistics. (Citing https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2533814/ and https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7788474/
— Dr. Rebecca Bronson
Dr. Bronson's focus is primarily on Online Gambling. The legalization of sports betting in many states, along with the ease at which most young adults can access gambling sites, has spurred a dramatic rise in industry profits—and a concurrent rise in suicide deaths among young adults. Recent studies have showed that problem gamblers have the highest suicide rate of any addiction disorder, with a staggering 1 in 5 problem gamblers attempting suicide. Here is one of several studies which all come to the same assessment: https://www.theguardian.com/society/2019/mar/13/problem-gamblers-at-15-times-higher-risk-of-suicide-study-finds .
“We know a lot about teens and the general gaming world, and most parents pay attention. But as every teen has a phone, and can go anywhere in the online universe, they can easily find small-time gambling, and then, bigger fish find them,” says Bronson. "Once caught, it becomes almost impossible to escape. This problem has been growing silently for years and is going to get much worse until families everywhere become aware that it even exists."
