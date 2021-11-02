NBA Star Helping Inner-City Youth To Find Their Star
How Basketball 2X Gold Medalist Jarnell Stokes has committed to sharing his success with those in greatest need: Inner City Youth
I want to change the way we identify these innocent kids from 'At Risk' to 'Becoming Something Positive' ”MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "I want to change the way we identify these innocent kids from 'At Risk' to 'Becoming Something Positive' ", Stokes said recently, "Many kids hope to become what they see and I want to provide positive and hopeful examples to inspire these kids to become greater than their current circumstances."
Starting with the youngest, Stokes wrote an impressive, uplifting book called 'Wings to Fly'. Told from the perspective of a young girl who plays basketball, she is often left out by the other players. Then she encounters a guardian angel who inspires her press on through her struggles. " It's about faith that even in the toughest times, there are positive forces trying to reach us, and guide us through. All we have to do is be receptive and open so we can tap into the power that’s already within us."
Stokes also oversees basketball camps and clinics for all youth in this area. In these settings, kids learn everything about basketball from Stokes, and other basketball greats. But these programs are far more than court-training; Stokes uses this forum to inspire kids to reach up and beyond their current challenging situations.
One of the most important elements that Stokes brings to his basketball camp, as well as his other youth-advocacy programs, are positive adult role-models. Observes Stokes, "Just as an underserved community can entail some traumatic situations that impact youth, we presents a counter to that by bringing in a series of accomplished athletes who's inspiration can have a lasting positive effect."
Stokes doesn't just talk about the changes that need to happen for these kids, embracing one of his favorite quotes, he 'is the positive change he wants to see in this world'. Adds Stokes, "Success is the courage and ability to affect people around you positively."
