NBA Basketball Great, two-time Gold Medalist Jarnell Stokes announces a multi-faceted launch of major new Ventures
Some NBA stars are creating some powerful plays off the courts.
NBA Basketball Great, and two-time Gold Medalist Jarnell Stokes Announces a multi-faceted Product and Media Launch
From successful children's books, a baby-food diet designed to tackle juvenile diabetes in SouthEast Asia, grass-roots organizations for social and environmental initiatives like the 'Hip Hop Caucus’ and the 'Environmental Media Association', a nutrition company, ...a series of TV shows and films with prominent producers like George Clooney, Vassal Benford, Chris Pavoni and others, Stokes has built quite a resume. " At present, I have redirected my energies in a deeply purposeful way, and found solace in a broad path of humanitarianism, healing, and a powerful call for equality for all."
For many players off the court, they hear hints of racism in the unspoken edict: 'Shut Up and Dribble.' For Stokes, it was a far different story. "My hiatus from the game happened unexpectedly, and opened up a universe of new opportunities", Stokes said. Jarnell was one of the top picks, and played for the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, and his hometown team, the Memphis Grizzlies. This former MVP great even played for a time with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers out of China, of all places. And he has a lot to say about that experience as well.
"While I certainly miss the roar of the crowd, I am currently reaching out to a much broader audience in a much deeper way."
Jarnell is a personable and able guest, and public speaker, with a great and unique story to tell. Most of all, he is an inspiration to both fans, and fellow players in transition, especially underprivileged youth who are trying desperately to empower their own dreams.
