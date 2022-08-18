Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Reach US$ 6.7 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 15.68%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market reached a value of US$ 2.7 Billion in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global data center infrastructure management market reached a value of US$ 2.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.68% during 2022-2027.

Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) refers to a component of building information modeling (BIM) software that allows administrators to analyze, store, and collate data related to power and cooling systems. It aids in capturing detailed information and observing environmental conditions in real-time. In line with this, data center infrastructure management also assists in monitoring and measuring IT equipment and supporting servers. It aggregates power usage effectiveness (PUE) using energy-monitoring sensors. Consequently, DCIM finds extensive applications in several industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, etc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The growing prevalence of cyber threats and security breaches is augmenting the utilization of this solution to address these vulnerabilities, which is primarily driving the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market. Additionally, the expanding e-commerce sector and the emerging trend of digitalization across various countries are further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for data center infrastructure management to control increased network traffic and data usage, owing to the widespread adoption of digital services in telemedicine, e-learning, remote working models, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the inflating need for next-generation DCIM solutions that are hosted on the cloud and offer innovative features, such as zero-configuration analytics, data sharing and collaboration, scalability, reduced downtime and maintenance costs, etc., is bolstering the global market. Apart from this, the rising integration of numerous advanced technologies in medical devices and autonomous vehicles is anticipated to fuel the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Solution Type:

Software

Asset Management Solutions

Cooling Management Solutions

Power Management Solutions

Security Management Solutions

Services

Installation and Integration Services

Training and Consulting Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Breakup by Data Center Size:

Small and Medium Sized Data Centers

Large Sized Data Centers

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Retail

Telecommunication and IT

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Power

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corporation

Modius Inc.

Nlyte Software Limited

Panduit Corporation

Raritan Inc. (Legrand)

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AktiengesellschaftAG

Vertiv Group Corp.

