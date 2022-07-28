Context Aware Computing Market To Reach US$ 104.6 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 17.2%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global context aware computing market reached a value of US$ 40.8 Billion in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Context Aware Computing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global context aware computing market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global context aware computing market reached a value of US$ 40.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 104.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.2% during 2022-2027.

Context-aware computing (CAC) is a computing process that anticipates the needs of the end-user and improves the overall quality of interaction between organizations and consumers.It can be deployed through personal area networks (PAN), body area networks (BAN) and local area networks (LAN). CAC helps businesses to better understand their consumers and eliminate complexities during the production process. It utilizes the presence, social attributes, location and other environmental information to offer more situation-aware, more sophisticated, and usable functions.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of CAC systems in different industry verticals, such as education, entertainment, automotive, logistics, electronics, banking, media, and healthcare, is primarily driving the market toward growth. The increasing utilization of advanced technologies, like artificial technology (AI) and data science solutions,in CAC are contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread integration of CAC with electronic gadgets, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones, for performing social computing capabilities and personal navigation is propelling the market growth.

Breakup by Product:

Active Maps

Adaptive Phones

Augmented Reality

Guide Systems

Conference Assistants

Cyberguides

Shopping Assistants

Others

Breakup by Vendor Type:

Device Manufacturers

Mobile Network Operators

Online, Web and Social Networking Vendors

Breakup by Context Type:

Computing Context

User Context

Physical Context

Time Context

Breakup by Network Type:

Wireless Cellular Networks

Wireless Local Area Networks

Wireless Personal Area Network

Body Area Network

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunications and IT

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods and Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Amazon.com Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Flybits Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Onapsis Inc.

Openstream Inc.

Securonix Inc.

