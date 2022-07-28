Vibration Monitoring Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global vibration monitoring market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Vibration Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global vibration monitoring market. The global vibration monitoring market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Vibration monitoring is a predictive maintenance technique that measures the displacement, velocity, and acceleration of vibration signals. It assists in identifying misalignment, imbalance, bearing failures, resonance and natural frequencies, gearbox failures, bent shafts, electrical motor faults, bubbles in pumps, and critical speeds. It aids in tracking asset health with temperature and vibration, providing real-time reaction to the change of health conditions, increasing the life of a machine, and supporting remote conditioning monitoring.

Market Trends:

Significant growth in the automotive industry represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Moreover, vibration monitoring systems aid in increasing productivity, minimizing human-mediated activities and reducing downtime. This, coupled with the growing adoption of technologically advanced variants, is bolstering the market growth. New technologies, such as system-on-a-chip (SOC), are allowing real-time accurate data acquisition that can be relayed instantly on handheld devices. These innovations are projected to stimulate the growth of the market.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by System Type:

Embedded Systems

Vibration Analyzers

Vibration Meters

Breakup by Monitoring Process:

Online

Portable

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Energy and Power

Metals and Mining

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Food and Beverages

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Analog Devices Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

Erbessd Instruments Technologies Inc.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Istec International

Meggit SA

National Instruments

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Petasense Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schaeffler AG

SPM Instrument AB.

