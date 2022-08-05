Telecom Analytics Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global telecom analytics market is expected to exhibiting a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Telecom Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global telecom analytics market is expected to exhibiting a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Telecom analytics is an intelligence process that facilitates communication service providers (CSPs) in examining voluminous data and drawing actionable insights. It involves data mining, text analytics, forecasting, optimization, multidimensional analyses, and the use of descriptive and predictive modeling. It is integrated with renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, to offer energy-efficient services at reduced operating prices. It comprises numerous components, including batteries, rectifiers or inverters, and power system controllers. It helps design competitive packages, communicate with customers, configure the network to deliver reliable services, and monitor the quality of the experience. It also assists in improving efficiency, enhancing customer satisfaction, and increasing profitability. As telecom analytics allows carriers to gain insights from subscriber usage data, comprehend behavior patterns, and enable the opportunity for cross-selling and up-selling, it is gaining traction across the globe.

Market Trends:

Considerable growth in the telecom industry and the increasing amount of telecom data for improving customer loyalty and reducing churn represent one of the major factors bolstering the market growth around the world. In addition, the rising number of smartphone users and increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity is contributing to the market growth. The growing complexity of business operations is also driving the adoption of telecom analytics to identify limitations, reduce risk, create suitable decisions, and increase revenue growth. Apart from this, the rising adoption of telecom analytics in small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) to enhance operational activities on account of the rising cloud-based solutions and remote working models is influencing the market positively. Moreover, telecom analytics is employed in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry for streamlining banking operations.

It is also used for registering customers through an automated archive of previous calls. This, in confluence with the rising utilization of online banking services, is augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and data science in telecom analytics that provides revenue maximization, customer understanding, and cost-efficiency is offering lucrative growth opportunities to leading players operating in the industry. Besides this, key players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce telecom power systems with advanced components, such as enhanced monitoring capabilities, improved flexibility, advanced energy control, and higher energy efficiency and power density. Along with this, significant improvement in the information technology (IT) infrastructure is expected to strengthen the growth of the market in the coming years.

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Customer Management

Network Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Accenture plc

Adobe Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Sisense Inc.

Tableau Software (Salesforce.com Inc.)

Teradata Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

