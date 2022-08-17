Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between SR 51 and US 60 (Aug. 19-22)

PHOENIX –The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to allow extra travel time and plan to use detours if they are traveling on Interstate 10 in the East Valley and near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend. Eastbound I-10 will be closed between State Route 51 and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, as crews continue bridge work as part of the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

During this closure, the following ramps will be closed:

Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Third Street, Seventh and Jefferson streets, Buckeye Road, 24th, 32nd and 40th streets.

The ramp from southbound SR 143 to eastbound I-10.

The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street.

The ramp from southbound I-17 to eastbound I-10.

The westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to eastbound I-10.

The southbound SR 51 on-ramp at McDowell Road.

The ramps from southbound SR 51 to eastbound I-10.

The high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) ramp from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 or Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers traveling on southbound I-17 can use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

West Valley drivers heading to the Southeast Valley can bypass the closure by using the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway). From I-10 and 59th Avenue, travel south and east to connect with I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.