Extreme Reach Expands Digital Team With Two Strategic U.K. Hires
Gemma Coffee and Tu Ly-Gowler to support and grow ER’s global ad serving
Today’s complex video ecosystem makes it imperative for brands and agencies to streamline their creative-to-media supply chain. With their deep digital advertising experience, Gemma and Tu join Emma.”LONDON , NEW JERSEY, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extreme Reach (ER), the global leader in creative logistics, announced today that it has hired Gemma Coffee as Strategic Business Development Director and Tu Ly-Gowler as Strategic Account Director. Together, with Client Partnership Manager Emma Giles, Coffee and Ly-Gowler compose a team that will bring more digital advertising services to the U.K. and all regions. Accredited, secure and compliant, ER’s independent video ad server, uniquely integrated with linear TV delivery, is the industry’s fastest growing in North America.
— Extreme Reach VP of Strategic Sales James Levy
Coffee brings extensive sales experience gained at a number of digitally focused companies where she held senior roles, including Client Partnership Director and Sales Director. Most recently she served as EMEA Sales Director at Beeswax and Commercial Director at Audiomob, a digital audio startup. Coffee will focus on bringing ER’s unique solutions to digital agencies, media agencies and digital-first brands to simplify and enhance their campaign activation and provide rich insights that enable more informed decisions.
Ly-Gowler joined Extreme Reach from Integral Ad Science, where she served as Senior Customer Success Manager. At ER she’ll support a portfolio of strategic accounts, demonstrating ER’s digital capabilities and broadening the services utilized by clients to bring them greater success in marketing across all screens.
“We’re delighted to welcome Gemma and Tu to ER at this exciting time. Video ad serving is a new offering for our clients in the UK and rest of world, available now as a result of Adstream and Extreme Reach coming together last year,” said Extreme Reach VP of Strategic Sales James Levy. “Today’s highly complex video ecosystem makes it imperative for brands and agencies to streamline their creative-to-media supply chain. With their deep digital advertising experience, Gemma and Tu join Emma in supporting our teams in all regions of the world to drive client success.”
Coffee and Ly-Gowler will be based in ER’s London office.
In addition to being the industry’s fastest growing video ad server in North America, Extreme Reach was recently recognized by AdExchanger as one of the Top 50 Programmatic Players for the third straight year.
About Extreme Reach
Extreme Reach (ER) is the global leader in creative logistics. Its end-to-end technology platform moves creative at the speed of media, simplifying the activation and optimization of omnichannel campaigns for brands and agencies with unparalleled control, visibility and insights.
One global creative-to-media supply chain answers the challenges of a complex marketing landscape and an equally complicated infrastructure under the global advertising ecosystem. The company’s groundbreaking solution integrates all forms of linear TV and non-linear video workflow seamlessly with talent payments and rights management. Now, brands and agencies can optimize campaigns as fast as consumer consumption shifts across linear TV, CTV, OTT, addressable TV, mobile, desktop, and video-on-demand.
Extreme Reach connects brand content with consumers across media types and markets, fully illuminating the marketing supply chain for a clear view of creative usage, waste, performance and ROI.
With the 2021 acquisition of Adstream, Extreme Reach operates in 140 countries and 45 languages, with 1,100 team members serving 90 of the top 100 global advertisers and enabling $150 billion in TV and video ad spend around the world. More than half a billion creative brand assets move through ER’s creative logistics platform.
