Advertising Technology Pioneer Audigent Enters 2022 Inc. 5000 in the Top 5% of Companies

Data, Identity, and Curation leader is the 29th fastest growing tech company, 17th fastest growing company in New York City, and 249th overallNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Audigent, the leading data identity, curation and activation platform, is No. 249 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
With 2,153% growth over the past three years, Audigent enters the list among the top 5% of the fastest-growing companies in America. More significantly, it is among the top five fastest-growing ad tech companies on the list this year. The company is the 29th fastest-growing tech company, the 17th fastest growing company based in New York City, and the 26th fastest growing company in New York state.
“This is a terrific honor for Audigent to enter the Inc. 5000 with such a high ranking,” said Drew Stein, Audigent CEO and co-founder. “We set out to change the way that advertisers collect and activate data, pioneering a new way of ad buying that is privacy safe and effective. Our amazing growth over the past three years is a testament to the hard work and vision of our entire team.”
Audigent powers some of the industry’s most sought-after Curated Marketplaces through its SmartPMPs™(audience data), ContextualPMPs™ (contextual data) and CognitivePMPs™ (cognitive data) products. These innovative data and inventory marketplaces are transforming how global brand advertisers activate and optimize data through the supply chain, while also protecting and maintaining publisher optimization opportunities.
This is Audigent’s first time on the Inc. 5000 list, capping a monumental period of growth and expansion. The company was recently recognized by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022.
Audigent’s growth is fueled in large part by new products and partnerships. Earlier this year, the company launched the ad industry’s first cookieless identity-based header bidding solution powered by its HadronID. The company began the year by expanding its executive suite with the addition of Greg Williams as President, Dave Rosner as CMO and Gina Cavallo as CRO.
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
