Child Welfare BSW Scholars Tuition Assistance Program

Contact: Will Batchelor

(803) 898-7835

Publicinfo@dss.sc.gov

 

August 15th, 2022- The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is looking to recruit and retain a well-educated, highly trained workforce to work with children and families served by the state's child welfare system. SCDSS has partnered with the University of South Carolina, South Carolina State University, and Winthrop University to recruit, educate, and prepare Bachelor’s of Social Work (BSW) students for future employment in the agency’s Child Welfare Services division with the creation of the BSW Scholars Tuition Assistance Program.

During the Fall 2022 semester, three social work scholars from each partner institution will be awarded with tuition assistance to aid the student in paying for their education. The Title-IV-E funded award will cover up to $5,000 of relevant social work courses minus any other eligible financial aid for the final three semesters needed for the student to complete their BSW program.  In exchange for the tuition assistance, the student will complete an internship with the agency, as well as a SCDSS employment commitment of at least two years upon completion and graduation with a BSW degree.

 

Relevant careers in DSS include:

  • Intake
  • Investigations
  • Family Preservation
  • Foster Care
  • Adoptions
  • Independent Living

 

“The Department of Social Services is always looking toward the future. We need a highly-skilled, driven team of professionals to serve the needs of our clients. Our next generation of child welfare leaders are out there, and we want to make sure we assist our best and brightest students with a strong start on their path to a successful career with the agency,” said Michael Leach, DSS State Director.

 

The application process is competitive and requires letters of recommendation, a writing sample, and an interview. For more information on how to apply, please visit https://dss.sc.gov/about/careers/internships/child-welfare-bsw-scholars-tuition-assistance-program/. The application deadline is September 30, 2022 for the Fall 2022 program.

