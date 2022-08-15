RE: St. Albans Barracks / Missing Person *UPDATE*
UPDATE
Family members of Kenneth Cameron contacted law enforcement indicating that Kenneth had contacted them and was safe.
INITIAL NEWS RELEASE
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2004486
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 08/14/2022 at 1233 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Highland Ave. Richford
NAME: Kenneth Cameron
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 14, 2022 at 1233 hours, Vermont State Police recieved call pertaining to a missing person. Family members indicated that he was last seen on Highland Ave. in Richford on August 13, 2022 at 1500 hours. Kenneth is white male with a slim build, approximately 5’8’’ and 135lbs. Anyone with information about the location of Kenneth is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802 524 5993 or use https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Sergeant Mike Filipek
Patrol Commander, St. Albans
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Fax: (802) 527-1150