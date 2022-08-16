Simpler Media Group (SMG) Named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
With three-year revenue growth of 139 percent, Simpler Media Group was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies
This recognition is a testament to the work of the entire team and the effort each person dedicates to maintaining a growth mindset while staying focused on delivering value to our communities.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Simpler Media Group (SMG), a leading B2B technology publisher and a producer of high-impact research and events, was named to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Brice Dunwoodie, Founder and CEO of Simpler Media Group
“We are honored to be recognized on the list as one of the fastest growing companies in the US and be named alongside some incredible companies,” commented SMG’s CEO, Brice Dunwoodie. “This recognition is a testament to the work of the entire team and the effort each person dedicates to maintaining a growth mindset while staying focused on delivering value to our communities.”
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 were not only successful, but also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
The announcement of SMG as an Inc. 5000 list recipient comes on the heels of being certified as a Great Place to Work, which recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience.
About Simpler Media Group
Simpler Media Group (SMG) is a leading B2B technology publisher and a producer of high-impact research and events. What started as one publication (CMSWire) in 2003, SMG transformed into a digital ecosystem with more than 7 million readers across North America and Europe. SMG is recognized for designing and conducting exemplary primary research, and producing compelling derivative works.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
