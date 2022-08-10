Salesforce Exec and Growth IQ Author Tiffani Bova to Keynote at CMSWire’s Digital Experience Summit August 17-18
Produced by Simpler Media Group, the Digital Experience Summit is the premier customer experience event for the latest CX trends, best practices, and research
Our DX Summit conference is...a quarterly culmination of the most relevant learnings and trends and provides attendees with the opportunity to hear directly from and network with top practitioners.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CMSWire, the world’s leading community of digital customer experience professionals created by Simpler Media Group (SMG), today announced Global Growth and Innovation Evangelist at Salesforce, Tiffani Bova as the closing keynote speaker for the August Digital Experience (DX) Summit virtual conference. Tiffani, the Wall Street Journal best-selling author of the book, Growth IQ: Get Smarter About the Choices That Will Make or Break Your Business, is also a recognized authority on customer engagement strategies.
— Rich Hein, Editor-in-Chief of CMSWire
The DX Summit is a quarterly event series produced and hosted by SMG, which brings together some of the most influential digital customer experience leaders to share experiences, insights, best practices, and research with the CMSWire community and beyond. This quarter’s event is virtual, and qualified attendees may register and attend free of charge.
The two-day conference begins on August 17, 2022, and kicks off with the keynote presentation “AI, Insights and Conversations in the New Machine Age,” with CMSWire’s Editor-in-Chief, Rich Hein, and José Morey, Founder and CEO of Ad Astra Media. The Summit agenda includes top digital customer experience trends, connected customer and employee experiences, ethical AI, and a look at how top-performing CX teams operate. The event will conclude on August 18 with keynote speaker Tiffani Bova presenting “The CX and EX Link: The Case for Greater Revenue Growth through Strategic Alignment.”
The DX Summit virtual conference is a unique opportunity to see inside the world’s best digital customer experience teams and learn about the latest customer experience research best practices, operating models, and software solutions from highly respected industry leaders.
“Customer experience is an ever-evolving function, and everything we do within the CMSWire community is about enabling CX professionals to learn and elevate their careers,” said Rich Hein, Editor-in-Chief of CMSWire. “Our DX Summit conference is directly aligned with that mission – it’s a quarterly culmination of the most relevant learnings and trends and provides attendees with the opportunity to hear directly from and network with top practitioners.”
The DX Summit follows SMG’s third quarter virtual Digital Workplace Experience (DWX) conference, which exceeded expectations with a record-breaking 5600+ registrants. This is a testament to the quality and caliber of the presentations and speakers.
To see the full DX Summit agenda and speaker lineup, and to register to attend, visit the DX Summit registration page.
About CMSWire
Founded in 2003 by Simpler Media Group (SMG), CMSWire is the world’s leading community of customer experience professionals. With more than 5 million influential digital business leaders, the community is on a mission to advance the careers of its members through high-impact knowledge and networking. CMSWire is the host of the Digital Experience (DX) Summit and the CMSWire IMPACT awards. In addition, the CMSWire Advisory Board is composed of industry leaders and practitioners in the fields of digital experience, customer experience, digital workplace, and information management. The CMSWire CX Research Board consists of business leaders who are involved in developing and managing customer experience programs in their organizations and helps conduct industry research on the emergence and development of customer experience technologies and best practices.
About Simpler Media Group
Simpler Media Group (SMG) is a leading B2B technology publisher and a producer of high-impact research and events. What started as one publication (CMSWire) in 2003, transformed into a digital ecosystem with more than 7 million readers across North America and Europe. SMG is recognized for congregating digital experience and information management leaders at its events–Digital Experience (DX) Summit and the Digital Workplace Experience (DWX) conference.
Jen Crompton
WIT Strategy
+1 609-870-0795
email us here