CTV Maintains Lead For Most Impressions Served in Q2, According to Extreme Reach Report
The majority of CTV advertisers devote 50% or more of their impressions to the platform, over all other devices
CTV has changed the face of digital video advertising, allowing brands to reach their audiences in a linear TV-like setting, but with expansive data-rich targeting opportunities.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- CTV has become the most popular platform for video advertising, accounting for the most impressions served across all devices for 17 consecutive quarters, according to the latest research from Extreme Reach (ER), the global leader in creative logistics. The report covers video ad serving in the U.S.
In Q2 2022, CTV accounted for 38% of all impressions served, the same share it had in Q1, and a modest gain year-over-year. Overall, CTV has accounted for the largest share of video impressions served for every quarter since Q2 2018, more than four years ago.
The reason for CTV’s continued leadership stance is the fact that once advertisers buy into CTV, they commit a great deal of their impression volume. Of all the brands that leveraged CTV in Q2, three quarters of them devoted 50% or more of their impressions to CTV, according to ER. More than a third (36%) of those “heavy” CTV advertisers ran more than 80% of their impressions on CTV across the quarter.
“CTV has changed the face of digital video advertising, allowing brands to reach their audiences in a linear TV-like setting, but with expansive data-rich targeting opportunities,” said Mary Vestewig, VP of Digital Account Management at Extreme Reach. “We’ve found that most of those who use CTV, use it in a very big way, devoting the large majority of digital impressions to the platform. The rise in ad supported streaming is good news for those marketers who are enthusiastically embracing CTV.”
Other key findings in ER’s research include:
* Mobile in-app accounts for 25% of all impressions served in the quarter, followed by desktop at 20% and mobile web at 14%. All three categories were relatively flat compared to the previous quarter.
* Political advertisers were big adopters of CTV, with 75% of impressions across all devices going to CTV in Q2. This shows that CTV will likely be a key channel used in the upcoming midterm elections – a trend that ER will monitor in the 3rd and 4th quarter.
* The Financial and Auto verticals were also heavy CTV buyers, with more than 75% of their impressions running on CTV in Q2.
* Household Goods and Education are two verticals that remained heavy on desktop video impressions in the quarter.
* Gaming, Food Delivery, and Local Services advertisers devoted most of their impressions to mobile and mobile in-app in the quarter.
* 30-second spots continue to dominate in ad length, but it’s interesting to note that brands opting for 15-second ads tend to be heavy users of CTV.
About Extreme Reach
Extreme Reach (ER) is the global leader in creative logistics. Its end-to-end technology platform moves creative at the speed of media, simplifying the activation and optimization of omnichannel campaigns for brands and agencies with unparalleled control, visibility and insights.
One global creative-to-media supply chain answers the challenges of a complex marketing landscape and an equally complicated infrastructure under the global advertising ecosystem. The company’s groundbreaking solution integrates all forms of linear TV and non-linear video workflow seamlessly with talent payments and rights management. Now, brands and agencies can optimize campaigns as fast as consumer consumption shifts across linear TV, CTV, OTT, addressable TV, mobile, desktop, and video-on-demand.
Extreme Reach connects brand content with consumers across media types and markets, fully illuminating the marketing supply chain for a clear view of creative usage, waste, performance and ROI.
With the acquisition of Adstream, Extreme Reach operates in 140 countries and 45 languages, with 1,100 team members serving 93 of the top 100 global advertisers and enabling $150 billion in video ad spend around the world. More than half a billion creative brand assets are managed in ER’s creative logistics platform.
