Westminster Barracks/Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1004797

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang                               

STATION: Westminster                  

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: August 7, 2022, at approximately 2253 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Taylor Road, Putney, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Rowan Lynch

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 7th, 2022, at approximately 2253 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were notified of a family fight at a residence on Taylor Road, in the Town of Putney, Vermont. Through investigation, it was determined Rowan Lynch (age 19) caused pain or bodily injury to a family or household member. Rowan was placed into custody and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Rowan was released on conditions to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 08/08/2022, at 12:30 PM.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/08/2022 at 12:30 PM

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

