Westminster Barracks/Domestic Assault
CASE#: 22B1004797
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: August 7, 2022, at approximately 2253 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Taylor Road, Putney, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Rowan Lynch
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 7th, 2022, at approximately 2253 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were notified of a family fight at a residence on Taylor Road, in the Town of Putney, Vermont. Through investigation, it was determined Rowan Lynch (age 19) caused pain or bodily injury to a family or household member. Rowan was placed into custody and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Rowan was released on conditions to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 08/08/2022, at 12:30 PM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/08/2022 at 12:30 PM
