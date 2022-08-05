Diagnostic Tests Market Expected to Reach USD 339,892.97 Million at a CAGR of 9.00% During the Forecast Period 2022-2029
Global diagnostic tests market was valued at USD 162,456.67 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 339,892.97 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Leading Key Players Operating in the Diagnostic Tests Market Includes:
F-Hoffman La-Rcohe Ltd. (Switzerland)
ABBOTT (US)
Danaher (US)
BD (US)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
ACON Laboratories Inc. (US)
Hemosure, Inc. (US)
MicroGen Diagnostics (US)
QIAGEN (Germany)
Grifols, S.A (Spain)
BODITECH MED INC. (South Korea)
Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (US)
Global Diagnostic Tests Market Scope and Market Size:-
Type
Glucose Test
Infectious Diseases Test
Cytology Test
CBC Test
Blood Culture Test
Syphilis Test
Urea Test
C-Reactive Protein Test
Antigen Test
HBA1C Test
Pregnancy Test
Lipid Profile Test
Electrolytes Test
Liver Function Test
Application
Cardiology
Oncology
Neurology
Orthopedics
Gastroenterology
Gynecology
Odontology
Others
End User
Hospitals, Diagnostic Center
Research Labs and Institutes
Research Institute
Homecare
Blood Banks
Specialty Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Diagnostic Tests Market Dynamics:-
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers:
Use of Point Of Care Diagnostic Products
The rise in the use of point of care diagnostic products introducing decentralization trend in the healthcare industry acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of diagnostic tests market as they are more prone to chronic diseases.
Disease Management
The increase in demand for lab automation and development of sophisticated and specialized tests for early disease detection and disease management accelerate the market growth.
Lifestyle Diseases
The surge in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as atherosclerosis, heart disease, and stroke further influence the market.
Opportunities
Furthermore, increase in the healthcare decentralization extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, surge in investments and funding for product development will further expand the market.
Diagnostic Tests Market, By Region:
The diagnostic tests market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, solution, technology, mode of testing, approach, sample type, application, testing type, age, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the diagnostic tests market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the diagnostic tests market because of the rise in the geriatric population base within the region.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the availability of cost-effective diagnostic tests related to chronic diseases in the region.
Table of Contents: Global Diagnostic Tests Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Covid-19 Impact on Diagnostic Tests in Healthcare Industry
7 Global Diagnostic Tests Market, by Product Type
8 Global Diagnostic Tests Market, by Modality
9 Global Diagnostic Tests Market, by Type
10 Global Diagnostic Tests Market, by Mode
11 Global Diagnostic Tests Market, by End User
12 Global Diagnostic Tests Market, by Geography
13 Global Diagnostic Tests Market, Company Landscape
14 Swot Analysis
15 Company Profiles
16 Questionnaire
17 Related Reports
