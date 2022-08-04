Bioinformatics Market Destine to Reach USD 34.35 billion with Business Strategies, Analysis and Forecast by 2029
Bioinformatics Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Future OutlookPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bioinformatics market research report, a nice blend of advanced industry insights, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology is utilized which gives an excellent experience to the readers or end users. The report is a valuable resource which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the healthcare industry to 2029. For enhanced understanding of the market and leading business growth, Bioinformatics market report is the ideal solution. CAGR values for the market for an estimated forecast period are mentioned in the report which helps determine costing and investment values or strategies.
Global Bioinformatics Market was valued at USD 10.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34.35 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “Transcriptomics” accounts for the largest application segment in the bioinformatics market within the forecasted period owing to the surge in preference in companion diagnostics and personalized medicines. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Leading Key Players Operating in the Bioinformatics Market Includes:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, (US)
Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
QIAGEN (Netherlands)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)
Illumina, Inc. (US)
Waters Corporation (US)
DNASTAR (US)
NeoGenomics Laboratories (US)
Perkin Elmer, Inc. (US)
GENEWIZ (US)
Key Market Analysis and Insights:
Surging cases of various infectious diseases which results in growing bioinformatics prevalence is estimated to drive the market’s growth across the globe. The bioinformatics market is largely influenced by surging focus of key players towards technological advances in the field of molecular diagnostics and indulging towards collaboration and partnerships with other organizations. Owing to the presence of various growth determinants the market is being propelled forward and is projected to show substantial growth over the forecasted period.
Bioinformatics is a field of science that combines biology and information technology to integrate biological data with systems for data storage, dissemination, and analysis to assist a variety of scientific endeavors, including biomedicine. Data management, database building, data warehousing, data mining, and other software technologies are used in bioinformatics.
Bioinformatics Market Dynamics:-
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers:-
Growing Need for Bioinformatics:
The rise in need for integrated data coupled with the surge in demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing are the most significant factors driving the growth for this market. The increase in applications of proteomics and genomics are also expected to accelerate the overall growth of the market.
Growing Investments and Advancements:
The drug discovery and development and initiatives from government and private organizations will further expand the bioinformatics market's growth rate in the future. Moreover, the increased investments for research and development in the field of bioinformatics from global players are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market within the forecasted period.
Furthermore, the large sequencing projects and expanding healthcare sector are also expected to fuel market growth. The reduction in sequencing cost along with the rising applications of bioinformatics will cushion the growth of the market.
Restraints/Challenges:-
High Costs of Equipment:
The bioinformatics equipment generally need advanced computer expertise as they lack a suitable user-friendly interface. They are also have advanced features and functionalities, resulting in high costs, which is expected to obstruct market growth.
Dearth of Professionals:
Also, the field of bioinformatics requires skilled professionals. The dearth of skilled professionals are projected to challenge the bioinformatics market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This bioinformatics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the bioinformatics market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Bioinformatics Market, By Country Level Analysis:-
The bioinformatics market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, services, application and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the bioinformatics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the bioinformatics market because of the rising applications of bioinformatics, increasing number of collaborations between companies and research institutes, increase in the need for integrated data and rise in the growth in proteomics and genomics within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increasing presence of skilled and trained bioinformaticians within the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Global Bioinformatics Market Scope:-
The bioinformatics market is segmented on the basis of product type, services, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product Type:
Sequencing Platforms
Knowledge Management Tools
Bioinformatics Software
On the basis of product type, the bioinformatics market is segmented into sequencing platforms, knowledge management tools and bioinformatics software. Sequencing platforms is sub-segmented into sequence analysis platforms, sequence alignment platforms, sequence manipulation platforms, structural analysis platforms and others. Knowledge management tools is sub-segmented into generalized knowledge management tools and specialized knowledge management tools.
Services:
Data Analysis
Sequencing
Database integration
Others
On the basis of services, the bioinformatics market is segmented into data analysis, sequencing, database integration and others.
Application:
Preventive Medicine
Molecular Medicine
Genomics
Drug Development
Transcriptomics
Others
On the basis of application, the bioinformatics market is segmented into preventive medicine, molecular medicine, genomics, drug development, transcriptomics and others. Transcriptomics is projected to register the highest growth owing to the surge in preference in companion diagnostics and personalized medicines.
End User:
Medical Biotechnology
Academics
Animal Biotechnology
Agricultural Biotechnology
Environmental Biotechnology
Forensic Biotechnology
On the basis of end user, the bioinformatics market is bifurcated into medical biotechnology, academics, animal biotechnology, agricultural biotechnology, environmental biotechnology and forensic biotechnology.
