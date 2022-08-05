Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market to Hit USD 500,362.17 Million at a CAGR of 17.01% with Forecast to 2029
The rise in support for cancer research is escalating the growth of patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market. Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market was valued at USD 142,396.93 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 500,362.17 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 17.01% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Crown Bioscience Inc. (US)
THE JACKSON LABORATORY (US)
Champions Oncology, Inc. (US)
Charles River Laboratories (US)
Wuxi AppTec (China)
Oncodesign (Canada)
Aragen Bioscience (India)
Biocytogen (US)
Bioduro (US)
Creative Animodel (US)
Covance Inc. (US)
EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH (Germany)
Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market Scope and Market Size
The patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market is segmented on the basis of type, tumor type, application, technique and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Mice Models
Rat Models
Tumor Type
Gastrointestinal Tumor Models
Lung Tumor Models
Haematological Tumor Models
Gynecological Tumor Models
Respiratory Tumor Models
Urological Tumor Models
Others
Application
Preclinical Drug Development
Precision Medicine
Co-Clinical Trials
Basic Cancer Research
Technique
Heterotopic Implantation
Orthotropic Implantation
End User
Academic and Research Organizations
Contract Research Organizations
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies
Others
Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market, By Region:
The patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, tumor type, application, technique and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market because of the increase in the research activity in cancer and stem cells within the region.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising incidence of cancer in the region.
Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market Dynamics:
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Demand for Personalized Medicine
The increase in demand for personalized medicine across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market.
Continuous Support for Cancer Research
The continuous support for cancer research from the public and private sectors in the form of funds and investments accelerate the market growth.
Research and Development
The surge in the number of research and development activities to enhance the treatment options available further influence the market.
Table of Contents –
Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market Size, status and Forecast to 2029
Introduction
Market Segmentation
Executive Summary
Premium Insights
Patent Analysis of Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market
Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market: Pipeline Analysis
Market Overview
Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market
Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market, By Product Type
Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market, By Source
Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market, By Application
Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market, By End User
Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market, By Region
Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market: Company Landscape
SWOT
Company Profile
Questionnaire
Related Reports
