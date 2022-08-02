Health Care Transformation Task Force Welcomes New Member

Submit Release
WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force welcomes its newest member, Curana Health, approved by the Task Force Board during last week’s meeting. Curana Health is a provider-led primary and post-acute care organization whose mission is to improve the health and wellness of individuals residing in senior living communities, including skilled nursing, assisted living, and long-term care facilities. Curana Health operates an integrated medical group and a Medicare Advantage special needs health plan and provides patients with personalized care teams focused on prevention and wellness. With fully aligned missions, the Task Force is excited to collaborate with Curana Health.

“We are excited to welcome our newest member and applaud Curana Health’s commitment to increasing value and improving care for senior living residents,” said Emily Brower, HCTTF Chair. “Their mission squarely targets a growing and complex population, for whom value-based care delivery is critical.”

“Curana Health operates a unique and important model serving the senior living community,” said Jeff Micklos, HCTTF Executive Director. “Their mission and perspectives will add great value to the Task Force’s diverse membership.”

Established in 2014, the Task Force is an industry consortium comprised of payers, providers, purchasers, and patient representatives committed to advancing delivery system transformation that drives rapid, measurable change for health care stakeholders around country. HCTTF serves as a resource and convener for members, as well as a leading public voice and thought leader on value-based payment. The Task Force’s aim is to align private and public-sector efforts to transform the U.S. health care system through adoption of value-based payment and care delivery models.

For more information please visit: https://hcttf.org

ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE

Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG.

TASK FORCE MEMBERS

Aetna • agilon health • Aledade •  American Academy of Family Physicians •  Anthem, Inc. • ApolloMed • Archway Health • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina • Blue Shield of California • Cambia Health Solutions • Clarify Health • Cleveland Clinic • CommonSpirit Health • Community Catalyst • Connections Health Solutions • Curana Health • Evolent Health • Families USA • Health [at] Scale • Heritage Provider Network • Included Health • Innovaccer • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • Mass General Brigham • MedStar Health • Mental Health America • National Partnership for Women & Families • OPN Healthcare • Premier • PSW • Sentara Healthcare • Signify Health • Sun River Health • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority  • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust

Charlotte Burnett
Health Care Transformation Task Force
+1 973-461-6156
info@hcttf.org

