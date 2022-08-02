Health Care Transformation Task Force Welcomes New Member
We are excited to welcome our newest member and applaud Curana Health’s commitment to increasing value and improving care for senior living residents.”WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force welcomes its newest member, Curana Health, approved by the Task Force Board during last week’s meeting. Curana Health is a provider-led primary and post-acute care organization whose mission is to improve the health and wellness of individuals residing in senior living communities, including skilled nursing, assisted living, and long-term care facilities. Curana Health operates an integrated medical group and a Medicare Advantage special needs health plan and provides patients with personalized care teams focused on prevention and wellness. With fully aligned missions, the Task Force is excited to collaborate with Curana Health.
— Emily Brower, HCTTF Chair
“We are excited to welcome our newest member and applaud Curana Health’s commitment to increasing value and improving care for senior living residents,” said Emily Brower, HCTTF Chair. “Their mission squarely targets a growing and complex population, for whom value-based care delivery is critical.”
“Curana Health operates a unique and important model serving the senior living community,” said Jeff Micklos, HCTTF Executive Director. “Their mission and perspectives will add great value to the Task Force’s diverse membership.”
Established in 2014, the Task Force is an industry consortium comprised of payers, providers, purchasers, and patient representatives committed to advancing delivery system transformation that drives rapid, measurable change for health care stakeholders around country. HCTTF serves as a resource and convener for members, as well as a leading public voice and thought leader on value-based payment. The Task Force’s aim is to align private and public-sector efforts to transform the U.S. health care system through adoption of value-based payment and care delivery models.
