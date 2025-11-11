The Health Care Transformation Task Force Welcomes Two New Members

These two new organizations bring important perspectives and experience to our membership” — Theresa Dreyer, Task Force CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (Task Force) is excited to welcome two new members, each of whom will add important and unique perspectives to the membership. At its October Board meeting, the Task Force Board approved Cigna Healthcare and NueHealth . With the addition of these new members, the Task Force looks forward to continuing to drive toward a value-based health care system that improves care for all."I am thrilled to welcome these organizations to the Task Force," said Sean Cavanaugh, Task Force Chair, and head of the Aledade Policy Institute. "Their diverse expertise in value-based care and innovative delivery models will help us accelerate progress toward a system where quality, affordability, and person-centered care are shared principles for every individual who needs care."“These two new organizations bring important perspectives and experience to our membership,” said Theresa Dreyer, Task Force CEO. “We are delighted to have them join our work to improve health outcomes for patients and communities.”“At Cigna Healthcare, we believe improving the health and vitality of those we serve requires collaboration across the health care system – and value-based care is one key way we improve outcomes for our customers,” said Dr. Jessica Hohman, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Cigna Healthcare. “Joining the Health Care Transformation Task Force reflects our commitment to create a healthier future for all."“For nearly three decades, NueHealth has been redefining how surgical care is delivered and reimbursed,” said Dan Tasset, Founder and Chairman of NueHealth. “By joining the Health Care Transformation Task Force, we’re proud to collaborate with like-minded organizations that share our vision for transforming care delivery through innovation, accountability, and economic alignment.”ABOUT THE HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCEThe Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers, purchasers, and partners working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support better health, better care, and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG TASK FORCE MEMBERSagilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • American Heart Association • Atlantic Health System • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • Chamber Cardio • Charlie Health • Cigna Healthcare• Clarify Health • CommonSpirit Health • Community Catalyst • COPE Health Solutions • Covera Health • Curana Health • CVS Health • Elevance Health • Evolent • Families USA • Headway • Henry Ford Health • Heritage Provider Network • Honest Medical Group • Innovaccer • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • MedStar Health • National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions • National Partnership for Women & Families • National Patient Advocate Foundation • Navvis • NueHealth • OPN Healthcare • Oshi Health • Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health • Premier • PSW • Strive Health • Sun River Health • Thyme Care • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust • 86Borders

