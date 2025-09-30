The Health Care Transformation Task Force Announces New Executive Committee Members

I look forward to working closely with Sean and Ashley as we continue to lead the Task Force in driving meaningful health care transformation focused on outcomes.” — Theresa Dreyer, Task Force CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (Task Force) is a non-profit collaborative of leading health care providers, payers, purchasers, patient organizations, and other partners committed to value-based care. The Task Force is pleased to announce the results of its most recent Executive Committee election, which serves as the organization’s governing body with executives representing the breadth of the Task Force’s multi-stakeholder membership.Ashley Yeats, MD, FACEP, FCFPC, Vice President of Medical Operations at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, was elected to serve as the Vice Chair of the Executive Committee. In addition, the five newest committee members are:- Karen Johnson, PhD, Vice President of Practice Advancement at AAFP- Erin Smith, JD, Vice President of Payment Innovation Strategy at Elevance Health- Chris Stanley, MD, MPH, President of Populance, the population health services subsidiary of Henry Ford Health- Sophia Tripoli, MPH, Senior Director of Health Policy at Families USA- Judy Zerzan-Thul, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at the Washington State Healthcare Authority"I am honored to serve as Vice Chair of the Task Force and look forward to working alongside our incredible multi-stakeholder leadership team," said Ashley Yeats. “Together, we will continue to drive meaningful progress in improving health outcomes, access, and affordability for patients across the nation.""Ashley's proven success in implementing value-based care at scale makes him the ideal partner as we accelerate health care transformation nationwide," said Sean Cavanaugh, Task Force Chair and head of Aledade Policy Institute. "His appointment strengthens our ability to bridge the gap between policy innovation and practical implementation for providers and payers alike as we continue to advance the adoption of value-based care.""We want to thank Todd Van Tol for his outstanding service as Chair over the past two years,” said Theresa Dreyer, Task Force CEO. “I also look forward to working closely with Sean and Ashley as we continue to lead the Task Force in driving meaningful health care transformation focused on outcomes."ABOUT THE HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCEThe Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers, purchasers, and partners working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support better health, better care, and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG TASK FORCE MEMBERSagilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • American Heart Association • Atlantic Health System • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • Chamber Cardio • Charlie Health • Clarify Health • CommonSpirit Health • Community Catalyst • COPE Health Solutions • Covera Health • Curana Health • CVS Health • Elevance Health • Evolent • Families USA • Headway • Henry Ford Health • Heritage Provider Network • Honest Medical Group • Innovaccer • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • MedStar Health • National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions • National Partnership for Women & Families • National Patient Advocate Foundation • Navvis • OPN Healthcare • Oshi Health • Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health • Premier • PSW • Sentara Health • Strive Health • Sun River Health • Thyme Care • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust • 86Borders

