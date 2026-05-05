The Health Care Transformation Task Force Welcomes Two New Members

These two organizations bring important perspectives and expertise to our membership” — Theresa Dreyer, Task Force CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (Task Force) announced the addition of two new members, Amazon One Medical and Ceresti Health . The Task Force is excited to welcome these organizations, each of which brings an important and unique perspective to our membership.“These two organizations bring important perspectives and expertise to our membership,” said Theresa Dreyer, Task Force CEO. “Amazon One Medical’s work to transform primary care through accessible, tech-enabled care and Ceresti Health’s leadership in dementia care to support patients and caregivers will contribute meaningfully to our shared priorities.”“At Amazon One Medical, we are redefining primary care through human-centered, technology-enabled primary care that expands access and improves outcomes,” said Keith Shah, Chief Network Officer at Amazon One Medical. “We are honored to join the Task Force and collaborate with organizations working to improve patient outcomes and reduce total cost of care.”“Dementia is the most expensive, most complex condition in value-based care — and across every model from Medicare Advantage capitation to GUIDE to whatever CMMI builds next, the variable that decides whether it works is the activated family caregiver. That's the clinical lever, and it's the economic one," said Rhonda Quintana, Chief Revenue Officer at Ceresti Health. "Joining the Task Force gives us a seat alongside the payers, providers, and purchasers shaping that next generation.”For more information, please visit https://hcttf.org ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCEThe Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of providers, payers, purchasers, and patients working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care, and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG TASK FORCE MEMBERSagilon health • Aledade • Amazon One Medical • American Academy of Family Physicians • American Heart Association • Atlantic Health System • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • Ceresti Health • Chamber Cardio • Charlie Health • Cigna • Clarify Health • CommonSpirit Health • Community Catalyst • COPE Health Solutions • Covera Health • Curana Health • Elevance Health • Evolent • Families USA • Headway • Henry Ford Health • Heritage Provider Network • Honest Health • Innovaccer • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • MedStar Health • National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions • National Partnership for Women & Families • National Patient Advocate Foundation • Navvis • NueHealth • Oshi Health • Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health • Premier • PSW • Strive Health • Sun River Health • Thyme Care • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust • 86Borders

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.