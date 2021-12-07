THE CHOICE BEFORE US IS WHETHER WE REMAIN AN EMOTIONALLY CHALLENGED COUNTRY OR BECOME AN EMOTIONAL HEALTH SUPERPOWER

Know and Harness the Difference Between Your Brain and Mind. Our Education System Has Cutting Edge Mind Education While Brain Education Is Under the radar Screen. Wisdom education is brain cleaning education.

"The choice before us is whether or not we remain a democracy." - Bernie Sanders. What good is a bankrupt and heavily in debt American democracy?

Our leader's #1 priority must be to Create an emotionally super healthy America by unmuting, understanding, and optimizing the mind, which boils down to optimizing the brain.” — Sajid Khan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Not Knowing Wisdom Is The Mother Of All Crises. Not Knowing Wisdom Is Anchored To Being Ignorant About The Mind.To create a thriving, happy, healthy, and prosperous world unmute wisdom. To unmute wisdom, unmute the mind.The World's Biggest Crisis Is Not Knowing What Is The Mind. Figuring out the Mind Needs To Be The World's #1 Priority. It is shocking. High School psychology textbooks are missing the topic of mind and yet nothing is being done about it.Ignorance regarding the mind is the mother of all the world's social problems that have an adverse rippling effect on all sectors of life. All that the world needs to change from the current chaos into a thriving world is to unmute just two words, wisdom and mind. The next step is to design education based on the new definitions and understanding of wisdom and the mind.Re: 'The choice before us is whether or not we remain a democracy. - Bernie SandersThe choice before us is whether we remain an emotionally challenged country or become an emotional health superpower. I have approached our presidents, governors, and senators, including Bernie, and have received only silence. I approached the President of the UAE with the following letter and already there is a response.To:His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al NahyanPresident and Ruler of UAEAbu Dhabi.Your Highness:Thanks to Your Highness' incisively brilliant leadership the whole world is in a much better place.I have a simple Wisdom 3.0 formula that has trillion dollars and priceless applications that I would like to offer Your Highness to harness as your own. From the current ignorance-powered world Your Highness can power the world with wisdom! Creating a wise world is the single biggest achievement in history ever, that Your Highness can accomplish.The most effective contribution for creating a thriving world that Your Highness can achieve is to liberate the world from the tragic ignorance of not knowing, 'WHAT IS THE MIND'. The mind is the most important factor of life and yet we know so little about it, that there is no topic on the mind in High School psychology textbooks.Our experts have lumped the mind that generates professional expertise and the brain that generates emotional health which is the sauce of wisdom, as just the single entity of the mind, when the brain and mind are interdependent but separate. Thus the brain is under the radar screen of our experts. So all the focus is on mind education while brain education is not only ignored, the brain is miseducated.As the brain is messed up the world's emotional health is messed up, blocking wisdom and messing up every sector of life. Just imagine if Your Highness liberated the world from the ignorance of not knowing what is the mind. Your Highness can free the world from the trap of ignorance and all its adverse consequences.Your Highness can empower minds with optimized emotionally super healthy brains, by establishing an Emotional Health and Brain Education Industry. Just imagine the first in the world Emotional Health Hospital and the first Brain Education Institution founded by Your Highness. From the current ignorance-powered world Your Highness can make the world powered with wisdom creating trillion dollar surpluses along with priceless health and happiness. I will be honored to hand over all my innovations with the world-changing applications for Your Highness to use for the benefit of the UAE and the world. Please google, 'sajid wisdom einpresswire' for further reading. Kind Regards and Good Luck! Yours Truly,

