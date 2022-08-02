CBP Arrests Fugitive from Justice Wanted for Child Exploitation

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Ogdensburg Port of Entry arrested a 32-year-old male, United States citizen who had an outstanding felony warrant out of Georgia.

On July 29, Canada Border Services Agency returned a lone male traveler to the Ogdensburg Port of Entry due to the traveler having an alleged arrest warrant. During CBP’s inspection process, it was discovered that the male-subject had an active National Crime Information Center (NCIC) warrant issued by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, in Georgia for sexual exploitation of a minor.

“Our CBP officers remain vigilant, and enforcement focused, and this case highlights their commitment to keep our community safe by identifying and intercepting a wanted sexual offender,” said Ogdensburg Port Director Thomas Trimboli.

After processing and confirming the warrant, the subject was turned over to the Ogdensburg Police Department and is currently in the custody of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office awaiting extradition.

