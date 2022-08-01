Submit Release
Solicitation for Applicants – Small Business Innovation Fund

The Small Business Innovation Fund, administered by Washington State Department of Commerce, aims to spur small business recovery, startup, and growth. This funding will focus on initiatives that serve BIPOC entrepreneurs, women-owned small businesses, and small businesses located in underserved, low-income, and rural areas.

Reply date: September 2, 2022

Download the Solicitation (Word)

