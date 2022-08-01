Solicitation for Applicants – Small Business Innovation Fund

The Small Business Innovation Fund, administered by Washington State Department of Commerce, aims to spur small business recovery, startup, and growth. This funding will focus on initiatives that serve BIPOC entrepreneurs, women-owned small businesses, and small businesses located in underserved, low-income, and rural areas.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.