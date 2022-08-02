Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,981 in the last 365 days.

Marketers who cut spend risk losing 15% of their revenue during a recession

Analytic Partners

Analytic Partners Releases Latest ROI Genome Intelligence Report: "How to Maintain Advertising Effectiveness in Challenging Times"

New Report from Analytic Partners outlines the rules for recession-proofing a brand based on analyses of hundreds of billions in marketing spend

The best way to get through a possible recession and prosper on the other side of it is to think long term by investing in your brand and your relationships with customers.”
— Mike Menkes, SVP at Analytic Partners
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analytic Partners, the leader in commercial mix analytics, has released its latest ROI Genome Intelligence Report, which shows the dangers of cutting marketing spend in a recession and the opportunities for bold marketers who maintain or increase advertising.

How to Maintain Advertising Effectiveness in Challenging Times found that 60% of brands that increased their media investment during the last recession saw ROI improvements, according to analyses of hundreds of billions in marketing spend. Brands that increased paid advertising also saw a 17% rise in incremental sales, while those who slashed spend risked losing 15% of their business to competitors who boosted theirs.

Data shows that organizations that cut spend are likely to lose ground to rivals during and after a recession, while those who maintain or even increase spend stand to boost their ROI, becoming even more efficient at a time when efficiency is all the more important. This challenges the consensus that the first move during a recession should be to cut paid ad spend and marketing headcount to preserve margins. However, this actually undermines margins and is counter to what most businesses should be doing to drive success and shareholder value.

The report also revealed strategies for brands to recession-proof their marketing strategies. For example:

• Using multiple marketing channels can increase advertising impact by 35%
• Half of brands that increased marketing investment during the last recession saw ROI growth in back-to-back years
• Brand messaging outperforms performance messaging 80% of the time, so refocusing exclusively on performance messaging will lead to losses
• Two thirds of the opportunities to improve video advertising performance lie in improving the quality of creative

Overall, Analytic Partners identified five main factors in advertising success, which are, in order of impact: amount of investment, creative quality, halo (the power of advertising for one product to boost another product), mix of media and channel optimization.

“The best way to get through a possible recession and prosper on the other side of it is to think long term by investing in your brand and your relationships with customers,” said Mike Menkes, SVP at Analytic Partners, “Short-term thinking might make some shareholders happy at the next earnings report, but it undermines growth and therefore margins and true shareholder value over both the short and long term. A strong advertising strategy will lead to continued brand success that is stable and here to stay.”

For over two decades, Analytic Partners has collected vast quantities of marketing intelligence across more than 750 brands, 45 countries, and hundreds of billions in spend across industries. ROI Genome presents that intelligence to help marketers understand the tactics, channels, and strategies that drive ROI and performance.

About Analytic Partners
Analytic Partners is the leading cloud-based, managed software platform which provides adaptive solutions for deeper business understanding and right-time planning and optimization for marketing and beyond. We turn data into expertise so that our clients can create powerful connections with their customers and achieve commercial success. For more information on Analytic Partners, visit its website at www.analyticpartners.com

Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
kallen@witstrategy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Marketers who cut spend risk losing 15% of their revenue during a recession

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.