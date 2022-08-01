DoorDash and JP Morgan Chase to Speak at Reworked’s Digital Workplace Experience Conference August 3-4
Produced by Simpler Media Group, the DWX conference is the premier digital workplace event for the latest digital workplace trends, practices, and research
DWX is the perfect opportunity to hear and learn from employee experience and industry leaders who are in the thick of it. It’s an incredible experience open to anyone who wants to learn.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reworked, a leading native digital publication by Simpler Media Group (SMG) that covers the r/evolution of work, announced today the full lineup of speakers for the August edition of its Digital Workplace Experience conference, which includes Lisa Lee, VP of Global Culture and Belonging at DoorDash and Jesse Jackson, Head of Product for Firmwide Employee Experience for Integrated Help at JPMorgan Chase, among other industry leaders.
— Mike Prokopeak, Editor-in-Chief, Reworked
The Digital Workplace Experience conference (DWX) is a quarterly event focused on employee experience and the digital workplace produced and hosted by SMG. This quarter’s event is virtual, and qualified attendees may attend free of charge.
Kicking off the two-day event on August 3, 2022, DoorDash’s Lisa Lee will discuss “Developing Key Employee Skills and Capabilities.” Experts will moderate and participate in discussions centered around topics such as “Adapting Your Leadership Style” and “Creating a Resilient Organization.” The agenda will also cover employee lifecycle and leadership development and will conclude on August 4, with the keynote “Workforce Strategies from America’s Fractured Frontlines” presented by Reworked’s Senior Editor, Siobhan Fagan, and April Hansen, Group President of Workforce Solutions at Aya Healthcare.
The DWX conference is a unique opportunity to see inside the world’s most successful workplaces and discover the latest patterns, best practices, and research influencing the top teams.
“In this post-pandemic, roller-coaster ride of economic change, employers and employees are in an ongoing power shift, and workplace professionals are trying to understand and adjust,” said Mike Prokopeak, Editor-in-Chief of Reworked. “DWX is the perfect opportunity to hear and learn from employee experience and industry leaders who are in the thick of it day in and day out. It’s an incredible experience open to anyone who wants to learn.”
Unique to the August event, the Reworked team will present key findings from the 2022 State of the Digital Workplace Report, which is a compilation of survey responses from more than 1,200 enterprise-level digital workplace executives and practitioners who answered the survey between early February and mid-March 2022. The report highlights the current state of the digital workplace - the challenges and opportunities - and offers insight into what’s next and how companies plan to navigate the hybrid age.
To see the full agenda and speaker lineup, and to register to attend, visit the Digital Workplace Experience registration page.
About Reworked
Reworked is a popular native digital publication, owned by Simpler Media Group (SMG), with a mission to help leaders throughout all organizations manage workplace transitions. The publication caters to a global readership of enterprise learning, talent management, collaboration, and digital workplace professionals, and is dedicated to covering the people, culture, technology, and infrastructure that make up our quickly evolving workplaces. Reworked is also the host of the Digital Workplace Experience Summit and Reworked IMPACT Awards.
About Simpler Media Group
Simpler Media Group (SMG) is a leading B2B technology publisher and a producer of high-impact research and events. What started as one publication (CMSWire) in 2003, transformed into a digital ecosystem with more than 7 million readers across North America and Europe. SMG is recognized for congregating digital experience and information management leaders at its events–Digital Experience (DX) Summit and the Digital Workplace Experience conference.
Jen Crompton
WIT Strategy
+1 609.870.0795
email us here