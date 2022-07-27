Submit Release
Learn different fishing techniques at MDC’s Boone County Nature School

Boone County, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites children and families ages 7 and up to learn different fishing techniques at Boone County Nature School on Aug. 2 and 4.

This two-part program will teach participants how to use a fishing pole, bait a hook, identify common fish, and it will walk participants through Missouri fishing regulations. The first part of this program will be held Aug. 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and will focus on fishing pole basics along with how to tie a knot and bait a hook. The second installment of this program will be Aug. 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and will focus on five common Missouri fish along with the regulations that surround fishing in Missouri.

All children ages 7-15 must be accompanied by an adult during each of these events, and participants must complete the first installment of this program on Aug. 2 if they intend on participating in the second portion on Aug. 4.  Fishing equipment and bait/lures will be provided for both events.

Participants are not required to have a fishing permit to partake in this event, but they must register online before attending. To register for the Aug. 2 event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Sj. To register for the Aug. 4 event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4S9.

Boone County Nature School is located at 8805 S. Tom Bass in Columbia. For more information about these events, please email Huston Spellman at Huston.Spellman@mdc.mo.gov or go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4SC.

