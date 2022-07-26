Submit Release
Analytic Partners Names Fleur Sohtz as Chief Marketing Officer, Charged with Driving Brand and Commercial Growth

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analytic Partners, the leader in commercial mix analytics, has expanded its senior leadership team with the appointment of Fleur Sohtz as Chief Marketing Officer. Sohtz joins Analytics Partners with 20 years’ experience leading integrated marketing efforts at global companies including Collibra, Markit (now part of S&P) and Thomson Reuters.

Sohtz will oversee the company’s marketing and communications and support its rapid growth following the company’s recent round of funding with Onex Partners. She brings a long track record of building marketing organizations, scaling high-growth companies through double-digit revenue growth and IPO, and bringing new products to the market. As Analytic Partners continues its focus on driving innovation, delivering new customer solutions and accelerating company growth, Sohtz will play an integral role in commercial strategy.

“Analytic Partners is entering an exciting new phase of growth, and we’re delighted to welcome someone with Fleur’s impressive track record as a strategic and results-driven marketing leader,” said Nancy Smith, President and CEO of Analytic Partners, “We want to ensure that we’re constantly elevating our global brand and organization to reflect the world-class innovations our team is delivering for our customers to help them adapt, evolve and thrive.”

“There is an amazing journey ahead for Analytic Partners, and now is the right time to continue growing the global marketing organization,” said Fleur Sohtz, Chief Marketing Officer, “I’m excited to bring my experience in global brand leadership and growth to this team and expand our focus on building data-driven commercial strategies that can unlock new opportunities for both the company and our customers.”

Prior to joining Analytic Partners, Sohtz held senior marketing and revenue roles at Team8, an Israeli-based global venture group, as well as its portfolio companies. Additional experience includes her role as Chief Marketing Officer at Collibra, where she established the data intelligence category, and Chief Marketing Officer at Cordium, a provider GRC consulting and technology, where she played a key role in the sale of the company. Sohtz also held senior marketing roles at Markit, Thomson Reuters, and BT Radianz.

Named a leader in the Forrester 2022 Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions report, Analytic Partners provides marketing measurement and commercial mix analytics to drive better business outcomes for our customers and partners.

About Analytic Partners
Analytic Partners is the leading cloud-based, managed software platform which provides adaptive solutions for deeper business understanding and right-time planning and optimization for marketing and beyond. We turn data into expertise so that our clients can create powerful connections with their customers and achieve commercial success. For more information on Analytic Partners, visit its website at www.analyticparnters.com

Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
kallen@witstrategy.com
