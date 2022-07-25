Medical Thawing System Market Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2022-27

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global medical thawing system market reached a value of US$178.2 Million in 2021.

A medical thawing system refers to a system that is utilized to defrost biological samples for cell biology research. It uses microprocessors to regulate temperatures and cryopreserve ovum, semen, embryos, and other samples. Medical thawing systems assist in thawing live biological content to retain reproducibility and minimize the risk of contamination. They are primarily used during the transportation and storage of pharmaceutical products in the biopharmaceutical industry. Medical thawing systems are also widely adopted in blood banks, hospitals, tissue banks, biotech companies, etc.

Market Trends:

The growing number of individuals suffering from chronic diseases and viral and bacterial infections is one of the key factors driving the medical thawing system market. In line with this, the expanding geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments and frequently undergoes surgical procedures, is propelling the demand for tissue transplantation. This, in turn, is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of medical thawing systems to harvest and store skins, cornea, tendons, bone joints, cartilages, etc., is augmenting the global market. Besides this, the increasing need for tissue banks to collect tissue specimens and analyze cellular responses to infections is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the elevating adoption of regenerative medicines and personalized treatments across countries is projected to fuel the medical thawing system market over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Product Type:

Manual

Automated

Breakup by Sample Type:

Blood

Plasma

Stem Cells

Whole Blood

Platelets

Embryo

Ovum

Semen

Breakup by End User:

Blood Banks

Hospitals

Tissue Banks

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Barkey GmbH & Co. KG

Biolife Solutions Inc.

Boekel Scientific

Cardinal Health Inc.

General Electric Company

Helmer Scientific Inc.

Hospicare Systems

labcold Limited

MMS Medical and Laboratory Supplies

Sarstedt AG & Co. KG

Sartorius AG

Terumo Penpol Private Limited (Terumo Corporation) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

