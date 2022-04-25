Oscilloscope Market Report 2021-26: Trends, Demand, Share, Size, Growth and Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The Oscilloscope Market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Oscilloscope Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global oscilloscope market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Oscilloscopes refer to electronic test instruments that display varying signal voltages in detail and monitor changes with sensors. They are used to manufacture, design, and repair electronic equipment. Oscilloscopes are also utilized for advanced analysis, communication mask testing, digital debugging of intermittent signals, etc. The digital product variants with modern liquid crystal displays (LCD) enable detailed signal measurement, data storage, fast calculations, automated analysis, etc. At present, several manufacturers are developing handheld instruments that rely on electrically isolated floating inputs and are battery-powered.

Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of chronic disorders and improving diagnostic modalities represent some of the primary factors driving the oscilloscope market. Healthcare professionals utilize oscilloscopes for diagnostic approaches, including monitoring the patients’ brain waves and heartbeat. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on driver safety and rising consumer preferences for comfortable riding experience are further propelling the product demand in the automotive sector. Oscilloscopes help troubleshoot potential problems and inconsistencies in the communication data stream, solenoids, sensors, ignition system, actuators, etc. Besides this, the escalating demand for consumer electronics is also contributing to the increased sales of oscilloscopes as they are used to measure waveforms in devices, such as computers, televisions, radios, etc. Furthermore, the elevating cybersecurity concerns in the defense and aerospace industries to achieve accurate measurements are anticipated to strengthen the market in the coming years.

Breakup by Type:

Analog

Digital

PC based

Breakup by Bandwidth:

Less than 1Gz

1.1Gz to 8Gz

8.1Gz to 32Gz

Others

Breakup by Probe Type:

Active Oscilloscope Probe

Passive Oscilloscope Probe

Current Probes

Breakup by End User:

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

B&K Precision Corporation

Fluke Corporation (Fortive Corporation)

Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd.

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments Corporation

Pico Technology Limited

Rigol Technologies Co. Ltd.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Teledyne LeCroy Inc. (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

