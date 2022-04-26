Seed Treatment Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Analysis 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global seed treatment market size reached US$ 7.37 Billion in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Seed Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global seed treatment market size reached US$ 7.37 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.35 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2022-2027.

Seed treatment involves the application of chemical or organic agents in order to improve the quality of seeds and provide protection to the grains. Some of the widely used materials in the seed treatment process include eco-friendly pesticides and fungicides, which prevent pathogens or rodents from damaging the crops. Seed treatment pesticides and fungicides are utilized in varying concentrations according to the requirements of the soil or crop. The treatment process involves numerous stages, including exposing the seeds to the sun, immersing them in nutrient-rich water, coating, priming, phytosanitary treatment, pelleting, microbial inoculation, etc.

Market Trends:

The expanding global population is propelling the demand for food grains, thereby necessitating higher and enhanced yields across countries. This, in turn, is among the key factors driving the seed treatment market. Moreover, the increasing requirement to prevent seed and soil-borne infections and augment the germination time is further catalyzing the market growth. In addition to this, the widespread need to avert the ill-effects of agrochemical residues so as to ensure chemical-free foods is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities in bio-farming techniques are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. In line with this, the introduction of energy-efficient, environment-friendly, and cost-effective treatment solutions is anticipated to bolster the seed treatment market over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Type:

Chemical Seed Treatment

Non-Chemical Seed treatment

Breakup by Application Technique:

Seed Coating

Seed Dressing

Seed Pelleting

Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

Corn/Maize

Soybean

Wheat

Rice

Cotton

Others

Breakup by Function:

Seed Protection

Seed Enhancement

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Bayer

Syngenta

BASF

DOW Agrosciences

Dupont

Nufarm

FMC

Arysta Lifescience

Sumitomo Chemical

UPL

Incotec

Germains

Advanced Biological Marketing Inc

