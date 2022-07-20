Submit Release
Four Constitutional Amendments to be Considered by WV Voters in the General Election

Charleston, W.Va. – During the General Election this fall, voters in West Virginia will consider four separate and distinct amendments to the state's Constitution.

During their regular session earlier this year, the West Virginia legislature passed resolutions asking voters to consider each proposal. The legislature agreed to place the proposed amendments on the General Election ballot where voter participation is usually highest.

According to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, to become part of the State Constitution an amendment must pass by a majority of voters who cast a vote on the question.

"Voters are being asked to consider four separate amendments to the state constitution," said Secretary Warner. "Amendments to our constitution should be carefully reviewed and considered by every citizen."

"The language and ballot order for all four amendments can be found below and also on our website.

Printed versions are also available by calling the WVSOS Elections Division at (304) 558-6000​.

