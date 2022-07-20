Electric Toothbrush Market Report to 2027: A $3+ Billion Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com

The global electric toothbrush market to reach US$ 3.86 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Electric Toothbrush Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global electric toothbrush market reached a value of US$ 3.12 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.86 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027.

An electric toothbrush is an easy-to-use device that minimizes tooth sensitivity and offers deep cleaning. It maintains oral hygiene by cleaning the teeth, gums, and tongue effectively through automatic bristle movement. At present, due to the escalating prevalence of oral diseases and tooth-related conditions, electric toothbrushes are gaining traction worldwide.

Market Trends

The increasing adoption of electric toothbrushes on account of rapid urbanization, changing living standards, and the expanding purchasing power of individuals represents one of the major factors augmenting the market growth around the world. In addition, the rising awareness among individuals about the importance of maintaining regular oral hygiene is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the launch of smart electric toothbrushes that can transfer data in real-time to smartphones for constant monitoring and easy product availability through online and offline organized retail portals are offering lucrative growth opportunities to key players operating in the industry.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc (NYSE: CHD)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL)

Conair Corporation (Jarden) (OTCMKTS: CNGA)

Den-Mat Holdings LLC

Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.)

FOREO

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (AMS: PHIA)

Lion Corporation (TYO: 4912)

Panasonic Corporation (TYO: 6752)

Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.

SONIC Chic

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of technology, bristle type, distribution channel, end-user and geography.

Breakup by Technology:

Rotational

Vibrational

Breakup by Bristle Type:

Soft Bristles

Nanometer Bristles

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End User:

Adults

Children

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

