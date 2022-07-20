Electric Toothbrush Market Report to 2027: A $3+ Billion Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com
The global electric toothbrush market to reach US$ 3.86 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Electric Toothbrush Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global electric toothbrush market reached a value of US$ 3.12 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.86 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
An electric toothbrush is an easy-to-use device that minimizes tooth sensitivity and offers deep cleaning. It maintains oral hygiene by cleaning the teeth, gums, and tongue effectively through automatic bristle movement. At present, due to the escalating prevalence of oral diseases and tooth-related conditions, electric toothbrushes are gaining traction worldwide.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-toothbrush-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The increasing adoption of electric toothbrushes on account of rapid urbanization, changing living standards, and the expanding purchasing power of individuals represents one of the major factors augmenting the market growth around the world. In addition, the rising awareness among individuals about the importance of maintaining regular oral hygiene is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the launch of smart electric toothbrushes that can transfer data in real-time to smartphones for constant monitoring and easy product availability through online and offline organized retail portals are offering lucrative growth opportunities to key players operating in the industry.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3nxfE59
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Church & Dwight Co. Inc (NYSE: CHD)
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL)
Conair Corporation (Jarden) (OTCMKTS: CNGA)
Den-Mat Holdings LLC
Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.)
FOREO
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (AMS: PHIA)
Lion Corporation (TYO: 4912)
Panasonic Corporation (TYO: 6752)
Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.
SONIC Chic
Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of technology, bristle type, distribution channel, end-user and geography.
Breakup by Technology:
Rotational
Vibrational
Breakup by Bristle Type:
Soft Bristles
Nanometer Bristles
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Online
Offline
Breakup by End User:
Adults
Children
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
