Media Advisory: I-64/77 split to remain closed overnight

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (WVDOH) is advising motorists to continue avoiding the I-64/77 split, due to a closure of both westbound lanes at approximate mile 58.8.

The westbound lanes will remain closed overnight. A detour remains in place.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and allow extra time for travel throughout the night on July 29, and on the morning of July 20. The WVDOH will keep motorists informed with updates as the cleanup continues.​​