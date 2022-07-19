Pavement Projects Scheduled to Begin in Sioux Falls Area

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Contact:

Corey McClelland, Project Engineer II, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work will begin today on various routes in and around Sioux Falls. Project locations include Interstate 29 from Lennox to Sioux Falls, Interstate 90 from Brandon to Sioux Falls, S.D. Highway 100 from Madison Street to Rice Street within Sioux Falls, and S.D. Highway 115 from Dell Rapids to Sioux Falls.

Project work includes pavement and joint repair for each location.

The removal of existing concrete on I-29 begins on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. During this process, sections of the road will be sawed, removed, and repoured. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction until the concrete has attained strength to reopen both lanes.

The process and reduction of lanes will occur at each construction location.

The prime contractor on the $722,000 project is Forby Contracting, Inc. of Hinkley, MN. The overall completion date for the project is June 30, 2023.

