Amid Consumer Behavior Shifts, Simpler Media Group Launches New CMSWire Site and Mobile App with Cutting-Edge CX Content
With personalization and intuitive interfaces, the site and app provide impactful editorial and original research for the world’s leading digital CX community
It’s been more than a year in the making, and the redesigned CMSWire site represents us being true to our commitment to the customer experience and our community.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CMSWire, the world’s leading community of digital customer experience professionals created by Simpler Media Group (SMG), announced today the release of the redesigned and restructured CMSWire.com website and the first CMSWire mobile app. The launch coincides with the Increased need for the CX community to understand the rapid shifts in consumer behavior, attributed to a changing economy, and the introduction of new technologies if they want to be successful.
— Brice Dunwoodie, Founder and CEO of Simpler Media Group
As optimistic consumers emerged from the pandemic with excitement to resume their pre-pandemic activities, they experienced changes in wealth and saw inflation on the rise. In response, consumers quickly shifted their spending habits leaving brands scrambling to adjust and adapt to these new behaviors.
As CX professionals keep a pulse on the economy, emerging technologies, and consumer trends, they seek actionable insights and authoritative expertise to help shape and inform their own customer experience design. As the leading CX professionals community, SMG knew it was optimal to launch the redesigned CMSWire site and the new mobile app.
"It’s been more than a year in the making, and the redesigned CMSWire site represents us being true to our commitment to the customer experience and our community,” said Brice Dunwoodie, SMG's Founder and CEO. "We listened to our members and advisory board and conducted UX research. As a result, we modernized the CMSWire identity, simplified the reading experience, reduced visual clutter, and improved site search. We added a personal asset library, knowledge score tracking, and exclusive members-only content. We have already seen a 21% increase in site engagement and a significant drop in bounce rate.”
Both digital channels feature a modern user experience with a sleek, simple, and high-performance interface designed to deliver CMSWire’s high-impact information services. Users can easily access over 25,000 editorial articles, hundreds of proprietary and secondary research reports and market guides, and nearly two years of in-depth podcast episodes. From industry research, podcasts, and daily editorial, to webinars, workshops, and conferences, CMSWire continues to offer content its professional community wants and needs to be successful.
The CMSWire mobile app, powered by the publishing industry’s premier provider Pugpig (whose client portfolio includes Conde Nast, The Economist, and Golf Digest), was developed to deliver an engaging and consistent user experience. The easy-to-navigate app gives users control by serving curated content “cards” featuring the most relevant stories, videos, proprietary research reports, and live and on-demand webinars. Users can personalize their experience with text resizing, bookmarking, and adding upcoming events to their calendars.
“Our mobile app is a natural extension of the site and makes the best of CMSWire readily available to all our members, keeping them informed with real-time notifications. The app also supports bookmarking, access to research and events, and provides an in-app player for all CX Decoded podcast episodes,” commented Dunwoodie.
“This app development project with CMSWire is especially sweet because CMSWire was the first publisher to write about Pugpig in 2011 when we were in our infancy, and helped us gain exposure in the industry,” commented Pugpig CEO Jonny Kaldor. “As a leading platform developer in the publishing space, we enjoy working with publishers and remain focused on collaboration and building platforms with our partners that will develop and drive the future of publishing.”
The CMSWire website redesign was driven by user feedback and industry research conducted by the SMG team. The mobile app is the first application launched by Simpler Media Group and is free. Download the iOS app or Android app.
About CMSWire
Founded in 2003 by Simpler Media Group (SMG), CMSWire is the world’s leading community of digital customer experience professionals. With more than 5 million influential digital business leaders, the community is on a mission to advance the careers of its members through high-impact knowledge, networking and recognition. CMSWire is the host of the Digital Experience (DX) Summit and the CMSWire IMPACT awards. In addition, the CMSWire Advisory Board is composed of industry leaders and practitioners in the fields of digital experience, customer experience, digital workplace and information management. The CMSWire CX Research Board consists of business leaders who are involved in developing and managing customer experience programs in their organizations and helps conduct industry research on the emergence and development of customer experience technologies and best practices.
About Simpler Media Group
Simpler Media Group (SMG) is a leading B2B technology publisher and a producer of high-impact research and events. What started as one publication (CMSWire) in 2003, transformed into a digital ecosystem with more than 7 million readers across North America and Europe. SMG is recognized for congregating digital experience and information management leaders at its events–Digital Experience (DX) Summit and the Digital Workplace Conference.
